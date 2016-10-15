WATCH: Dino Babers and Syracuse football players’ post-game press conferences after win over Virginia Tech

Syracuse (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) beat No. 17 Virginia Tech (4-2, 2-1), 31-17, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. It’s the first time the Orange beat a ranked opponent since Nov. 10, 2012.

Here’s what head coach Dino Babers, Eric Dungey, Dontae Strickland, Ervin Philips and De’Jon Wilson had to say after the game.

