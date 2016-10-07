Football

VOTE: Rate Syracuse football’s positional groups midway through the season

Ally Moreo | Asst. Photo Editor

Syracuse's offense has had success in spurts amid high expectations, while the defense has suffered through injuries.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Our Syracuse football beat writers are releasing midseason grades for different positional groups on the team, which will run in Tuesday’s paper. We want you to participate, so vote in our Twitter polls so we can compare your grades with ours.

 

