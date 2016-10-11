Video: An inside look at Syracuse University’s Crouse Chimemasters

Three times a day, a member of the Chimemasters scales the ladder up the tower of Crouse College to a platform where the wooden levers that ring the bells are located. Once in position, they ring out a tune of their choice. These tunes range from Gregorian chants to recent pop hits by stars like Sia and Katy Perry.

With the installation of four new bells in August, the Chimemasters’ options for new songs to play has expanded significantly from what they were able to do in the past. These additions were part of the summer construction projects detailed in the Campus Framework, which also included maintenance on the 10 current bells and a new automatic chiming system.

Being a Chimemaster is a big commitment for the select students who are chosen to have the honor of playing them since the chimes are scheduled to ring three times per day on weekdays at 8 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. for 15-minute intervals. Members are also free to ring on weekends too at their will, but not after 9 p.m.