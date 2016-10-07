University Trustees give $1 million donation to the University Place promenade

Syracuse University Trustees have given a $1 million donation to the University Place promenade that will be named as “The Einhorn Family Walk,” the university announced Friday.

Steven and Sherry Einhorn, class of 1964 and 1965 respectively, have been the first to be named after in projects under SU’s Campus Framework, according to an SU news release.

Steve has been a chair of the Campus Framework Advisory Group for more than two years and served as on the Board of Trustees for almost four years, per the release.

“We are thrilled to be giving back to our alma mater as it has given us and our son so much,” Einhorn said in the release. “This is an exciting time to be a part of the Syracuse University community and I am proud to have the opportunity to be involved in the effort to transform the University’s physical environment.”

Details of a celebratory event were not been specified in the release.

Einhorn has been an instrumental figure in proving funds necessary for the Campus Framework projects, including the National Veterans Resource Complex and the West Campus Projects involving renovations of Archbold Gymnasium to create the Arc, according to the release.