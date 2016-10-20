Syracuse women’s soccer falls in extra time, 3-2, to Wake Forest

Syracuse (8-6-3, 1-5-2 Atlantic Coast) lost a heartbreaker to Wake Forest (10-6-0, 2-6-0) in extra time, 3-2, potentially ending the Orange’s chances at an NCAA tournament birth.

The ACC opponents were tied in the 108th minute in extra time. It appeared as if Syracuse would escape with a tie, but midfielder Sarah Teegarden was fouled at the semi-circle, just outside the penalty box. She was awarded a free kick and drained it into the net, giving Wake Forest a late victory.

The Orange got off to a hot start in the 27th minute. Maddie Iozzi laid a cross into the box and Stephanie Skilton sprinted forward to head it into the net.

But Syracuse’s lead didn’t hold for long. One minute after the second half began, midfielder Peyton Perea fired a shot past Syracuse goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan for her sixth goal of the season.

The Demon Deacons continued to apply pressure on the Orange defense. Over the next 36 minutes of play, Wake Forest outshot the Orange, 6-3.

Finally, in the 83rd minute, forward Sarah Medina sent a cross to midfielder Bayley Feist to give Wake Forest a 2-1 lead. It was her fifth goal of the season.

With the possibility of a tournament birth slipping away, the Orange subbed in Alex Lamontagne and Sydney Brackett to rejuvenate its attack.

In the 89th minute, Jessica Vigna sent a pass to Lamontagne. Lamontagne sprinted down the field and passed it to Skilton, who knocked the ball in for her second goal of the day.

Extra time was evenly matched until Teegarden’s late goal. Syracuse returns home this Sunday to take on North Carolina at SU Soccer Stadium, the last home game of the season.