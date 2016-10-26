Syracuse women’s soccer ends season with 2-1 loss to Boston College

Syracuse (8-8-3, 1-7-2) fell to Boston College (11-7-1, 3-7), 2-1, in overtime on Thursday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to end the season. Syracuse finishes the season at .500, one win more than last season.

The game had no playoff implications for Syracuse. SU was eliminated from ACC Tournament Contention on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to North Carolina.

BC dominated ball control to start off, firing four shots in the first 15 minutes. Finally, the Eagles capitalized when Gaby Carreiro found Andrea O’Brien wide open on the left side of the box. She blasted a shot past SU goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

After halftime, in the 46th minute, Eva Gordon fired a shot from the center of the box. It deflected off a BC defender and into the net to tie the game up for Syracuse.

Boston College continued to apply offensive pressure in the second but was unable to beat Brosnan. She finished with 11 saves.

The game went into sudden-death overtime. Just four minutes in, Carreiro passed the ball across the box to Olivia Vaughn on a breakaway for the game-winner.

BC outshot SU 23-8 and had 11 more corner kick attempts than Syracuse. The Orange got only four shots on goal.