Syracuse-Wake Forest football: Beat writers predict Syracuse victory

Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) takes on Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1) Saturday night at BB&T Field. The Orange is coming off a 17-point loss to Notre Dame last week.

Here’s how beat writers Tomer Langer, Chris Libonati and Jon Mettus predict the game to unfold.

Tomer Langer (2-0)

Demon Beaten

Syracuse 28, Wake Forest 24

This Wake Forest team is in it’s third year under head coach Dave Clawson and already has more wins than it did in each of the previous two, including an impressive one over Duke. But the roster is rather similar to last year’s 3-9 team, which SU beat with a much worse offense. Granted, due to injuries SU’s defense is seemingly in shambles but I do think it does just enough (just like it did against Connecticut) to come away with a victory.

Chris Libonati (4-0)

Stay Wake

Syracuse 30, Wake Forest 24

As long as Hurricane Matthew (or its remnants) doesn’t roll through, this is a game Syracuse can win. It’ll need to throw the ball because it hasn’t found success running the rock all season. In a battle of former Bowling Green coaches, Dino Babers comes out with a win.

Jon Mettus (5-0)

Halfway There

Syracuse 27, Wake Forest 24

My biggest factor for this game is Hurricane Matthew and the path that it takes. The more wind and rain, the worse off Syracuse will be. A low-scoring game on the ground favors Wake Forest. Most projections have a slight chance of rain during the game with wind around 15-20 m.p.h. I think those are conditions that Eric Dungey will be able to “grip it and rip it through” and come away with a crucial third win.