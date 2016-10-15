Syracuse volleyball loses to Georgia Tech in straight sets

Syracuse (5-13, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) couldn’t solve Georgia Tech (15-5, 6-2) on Sunday and lost in straight sets 3-0. Playing without starting outside hitter Mackenzie Weaver who leads the team with 153 kills, the Orange had to rely on others to try to fill the void.

Outside hitter Anastasiya Gorelina led the Orange with eight kills and setter Jalissa Trotter led the team with 22 assists.

Syracuse started the match up 2-0 on back-to-back points by middle blocker Christina Oyawale. But the tide quickly turned as the Yellow Jackets went on a 15-3 run to put the set out of reach. The Orange never recovered and lost the set 25-15.

The second set was more contested. There were 11 lead changes culminating in a tie at 23-23 with two points to go for either side to take the set. Georgia Tech finished off Syracuse, claiming the next two points and taking the set, 25-23.

Syracuse fell behind from the start of the third set allowing Georgia Tech to storm out to a 4-0 lead. Syracuse tried to claw back with small runs at separate points in the set but the Yellow Jackets held on to finish out the game with a 25-18 win in the third set.

Syracuse continues its season-long four-game road trip on Friday in a rematch with North Carolina State (11-9, 4-4). The Wolfpack defeated the Orange 3-0 on Sept. 25.