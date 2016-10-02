Syracuse volleyball beats Miami in most dominant win of season

Syracuse (3-11, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) won three straight sets for the first time this season and took down the Miami Hurricanes (7-10, 1-3) in four sets Sunday afternoon for just its third win of the season.

“It’s great to get the win,” associate head coach Erin Little said in a press release. “Even after that first set that they dropped, they found a way to come back and then keep the momentum. They really stepped up in blocking and staying disciplined until the end.”

After losing the first set 25-19, the Orange jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the second set before the Hurricanes stormed back with a 10-3 run of its own. SU was able to hold on to win the second set 27-25.

There were seven lead changes over the final two sets of the match. The Orange managed to wrangle the lead away from the Hurricanes in both sets. Syracuse was able to capitalize on Miami’s 24 attack errors.

In what was a record-setting day for many Orange players, outside hitter Mackenzie Weaver led the charge with a career-high 23 kills. Middle blocker Santita Ebangwese and hitter Anastasiya Gorelina contributed double digit kills of their own, tallying 13 and 11 kills, respectively.

Defensive specialist Aliah Bowllan had a career-high of 20 digs. Setter Jalissa Trotter also had a team-leading 27 assists.

Associate Head Coach Erin Little said, “It was a great win for the team, and we’ll continue to get ready for next weekend.”

SU returns home on Friday to face Notre Dame at the Women’s Building at 7 p.m.