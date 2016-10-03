Syracuse-Virginia Tech to kick off at 3:45 p.m.

Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) will host Virginia Tech (3-1, 1-0) at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15, the ACC announced Monday. SU gets its first matchup with the Hokies since it joined the ACC. The Orange last faced VT in 2003 and lost, 51-7. ESPNU is set to televised the Saturday game.

The Orange travels to Wake Forest (4-1, 1-0) before it gets its shot at the Hokies in two weeks. SU has to rebound from its 50-33 loss to Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium. The game will be televised on the Regional Sports Network. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech will have to contend with No. 25 North Carolina before it plays Syracuse. The Hokies are coming off a bye this week.