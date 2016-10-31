Syracuse University’s free speech policies is open for public comment

Syracuse University is seeking comments from the public regarding the revised free speech policies through Nov. 18.

Chancellor Kent Syverud announced revisions in the free speech policies — on anti-harassment, computing and electronic communication and banner and sign displays — in September. People can comment on the policy through the SU policies website, according to an SU news release published on Monday.

Feedback collected will then be evaluated when the comment period is closed. Afterward, the university’s Policy Advisory Committee will evaluate the policies, according to the release.

Syverud’s announcement came in response to recommendations submitted by SU’s Working Group on Free Speech last year.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a nonprofit advocating for free speech on college campuses, has been flagging SU’s computing and electronic communications policies as “red light” since 2012. The red light ranking indicates an institution has at least one policy “that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech,” according to the organization’s website.

SU’s policy website has been modified to specify the new policy process to demonstrate clarity, consistency and transparency, according to the release.

The following members were also selected to serve on the Policy Advisory Committee: