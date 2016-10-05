Police: Syracuse University students shot at with BB gun

Syracuse University students were struck by what appeared to be BBs from a BB gun being fired from a moving vehicle on Tuesday night, police said. The nature of the incident was similar to two other cases that took place in September.

In Tuesday’s incident, a student reported hearing what he thought to be a BB gun being shot as a dark colored SUV with four passengers drove by him on the 1000 block of Madison Street around 10 p.m., according to a Department of Public Safety notice released Wednesday.

There were two similar cases reported in September: one on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue on Sept. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and another on the 400 block of Ostrom Avenue on Sept. 25 around 12:30 a.m., according to the release. In both cases, students reported seeing a dark color, four-door sedan with two passengers driving slowly in the areas.

The conditions of the students were not specified in the DPS notice.

The DPS gave description of the suspects as men in a four-door vehicle with unknown ages.