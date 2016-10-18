Syracuse University student in stable condition after swimming incident

A swimming incident involving a Syracuse University student was reported in the Women’s Building on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. during the first night of a scuba diving class — PED 221. The female SU student was participating in the swim test during the class, then she was unable to breathe and started to drown, according to student witnesses. Other people by the pool for the class had to drag the student out of the pool, student witnesses said.

The student was taken away in an ambulance with an oxygen mask on her face, but she appeared to be conscious with her eyes open and moving. Student witnesses said the woman seems fine.

A Department of Public Safety officer, who did not provide his name, confirmed that the female student is in a stable condition.

The scuba diving class ended early due to the incident. The class takes place in the Women’s Building pool area every Tuesday — with Oct. 18 being the first day — from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.