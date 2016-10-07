Syracuse University student reports off-campus strong-arm robbery

A Syracuse University student has reported an off-campus strong-arm robbery that happened on Friday night, police said.

At about 7:15 p.m., the student entered his off-campus apartment on the 100 block of Remington Avenue and he was approached by three unknown males, according to a public safety notice from the Department of Public Safety. One of the suspects demanded the student give him money. Then another suspect forcibly took the student’s wallet from his pants pocket.

The suspect removed the cash from the wallet and returned the wallet to the student, according to the public safety notice. The suspects unsuccessfully attempted to steal the student’s cellphone as well. The student was not injured and there was no threat of a weapon.

The suspects left the scene of the crime on foot, but the direction in which they headed is unknown, per the notice. The three suspects are all males between the ages of 16 and 17.