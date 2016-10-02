Syracuse University student identified as a homicide victim in DeWitt

A Syracuse University student was found dead in DeWitt in an apparent homicide on Friday, authorities said.

The Onondaga Country Sheriff’s Office identified 23-year-old SU student Xiaopeng Yuan from Beijing, China after discovering him dean behind the Springfield Garden Apartments located on Caton Drive on Friday afternoon, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and the DeWitt Police Department responded to 911 calls from residents in the apartment who reported they had heard gunshots in the area, according to the report.

No suspects have been identified, per the report.

Rebecca Kantrowitz, senior vice president and dean of Student Affairs at SU, said in an email to the university community on Saturday night that Yuan was a student studying mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“I join Chancellor Syverud, and the entire community during this painful time, in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him,” Kantrowitz said. “Our thoughts are with all of those grieving his loss.”

The Department of Public Safety is currently working with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police and there is no threat posed on or around SU campus, Kantrowitz said.