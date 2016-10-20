Syracuse University senior Vincent Maugeri dies from injuries related to car accident

Syracuse University student Vincent “Vinny” Maugeri died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained from a car accident that happened last Friday, the university said.

A New Hartford, New York native, Maugeri was a senior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences and a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, said Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz, senior vice president and dean of student affairs, in an email to the SU community.

“Chancellor Syverud and I join the entire University community in extending our sympathy to his family, friends and all who knew him,” Kantrowitz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those mourning his loss.”

The car accident Maugeri was in happened last Friday at 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse Police Department Sgt. David Sackett said in a release. Maugeri was listed as in very critical condition and died at Upstate University Hospital, according to the release.