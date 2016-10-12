Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announces new members of Campus Framework Advisory Group

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud has announced the appointment of eight new members to the Campus Framework Advisory Group as the planning moves on to its next phase.

The new members include university trustees, faculty, staff and students. They will be replacing past members of the group and students who have graduated.

The advisory board exists to engage with the SU community as the university’s physical appearance is reshaped and to guide the details of the Campus Framework draft to provide the best learning environment, according to the release.

Over the summer, various Campus Framework projects were undertaken, with more than $9 million put toward enhancements to academic spaces and more than $4 million for ADA accessibly projects and the creation of the University Place Promenade.

Upcoming projects in the Campus Framework include the creation of the National Veterans Resource Complex, a facility that will serve as SU’s hub for veteran affairs, and extensive renovations to Archbold Gymnasium and the Carrier Dome.

Here are the eight new members of the Campus Framework Advisory Group:

Joe Alfieri, director of Campus Planning, Design, and Construction

Joanne Alper, University Trustee and Facilities Committee chair

Phil Arnold, associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences

Anthony Cabrey, a senior in the College of Engineering and Computer Science; undergraduate student representative

Joyce LaLonde, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences and S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications; Student Association vice president; undergraduate student representative

David Lemon, a Ph.D. student in the College of Arts and Sciences; Graduate Student Organization comptroller; graduate student representative

Priyadarshini “Priya” Penner, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences; disabilities student representative

Jeff Stanton, associate provost for academic affairs

Returning members of the advisory group: