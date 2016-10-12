Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announces new members of Campus Framework Advisory Group
Kiran Ramsey | Digital Design Editor
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud has announced the appointment of eight new members to the Campus Framework Advisory Group as the planning moves on to its next phase.
The new members include university trustees, faculty, staff and students. They will be replacing past members of the group and students who have graduated.
The advisory board exists to engage with the SU community as the university’s physical appearance is reshaped and to guide the details of the Campus Framework draft to provide the best learning environment, according to the release.
Over the summer, various Campus Framework projects were undertaken, with more than $9 million put toward enhancements to academic spaces and more than $4 million for ADA accessibly projects and the creation of the University Place Promenade.
Upcoming projects in the Campus Framework include the creation of the National Veterans Resource Complex, a facility that will serve as SU’s hub for veteran affairs, and extensive renovations to Archbold Gymnasium and the Carrier Dome.
Here are the eight new members of the Campus Framework Advisory Group:
- Joe Alfieri, director of Campus Planning, Design, and Construction
- Joanne Alper, University Trustee and Facilities Committee chair
- Phil Arnold, associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Anthony Cabrey, a senior in the College of Engineering and Computer Science; undergraduate student representative
- Joyce LaLonde, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences and S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications; Student Association vice president; undergraduate student representative
- David Lemon, a Ph.D. student in the College of Arts and Sciences; Graduate Student Organization comptroller; graduate student representative
- Priyadarshini “Priya” Penner, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences; disabilities student representative
- Jeff Stanton, associate provost for academic affairs
Returning members of the advisory group:
- Nicci Brown, vice president of communications and chief marketing officer
- Julia Czerniak, professor in the School of Architecture
- Steven L. Einhorn, University Trustee and Campus Framework Advisory Group chair
- Melanie Gray, University Trustee
- Cathryn Newton, dean emerita and professor in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz, senior vice president for student affairs
- Corinne Smith, professor in the School of Education
- Michael Speaks, dean and professor in the School of Architecture
Published on October 12, 2016 at 1:43 pm
