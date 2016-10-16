Syracuse University announces formal change to travel and entertainment policies

Syracuse University announced Friday it has formalized a changed travel and entertainment policy that relaxed rules related to the travel agency students, faculty and staff can use.

The revised policy states those who are on university-related business trip do not have to book travel through BTI Travel on the Concur website, according to an SU News release. Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly made the change public earlier this year.

Even though individuals are still preferred to go through those vendors, they are not bound to use it and can book travel through any vendor or website as long as the booking abides by the new policy, according to the release. Travelers are expected to opt for the lowest airfare available; select convenient, safe and reasonably priced accommodations; and document meal expenses.

All university-related travel, including sponsored research and grant-funded travel, is covered under the new policy, according to the release.

The university amended the policy in response to criticism by faculty members. In December 2015, about 40 percent of SU faculty members had signed a petition opposing the original version of the policy that required them to use Concur for work-related travel. SU also terminated the relationship with BTI Travel, the university’s then-official travel management company, earlier this year.

Wheatly said scrapping a relationship with BTI Travel was based on input collected from faculty, staff and students about their travel expectations.

“We now have a travel policy in place that supports the unique needs of our many community members that travel for various reasons, including for research, study, athletics and administration,” Wheatly said in the release. “As always, we must continue to evaluate changing trends in the travel space and be prepared to adjust accordingly to the evolving travel landscape.”