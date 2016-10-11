Men's Soccer

Syracuse slides 7 spots to No. 10 in NSCAA rankings

Daily Orange File Photo

Syracuse and Kamal Miller have been muscled out of the top five in the NSCAA rankings for the first time since the beginning of the season. SU hasn't won a contest in its last four games.

By Matthew GutierrezAsst. Copy Editor

Syracuse has dropped seven spots to No. 10 from No. 3 in this week’s official NSCAA ranking. The Orange was slotted as high as No. 2 only three weeks ago.

The former No. 3 Orange (8-3-1, 2-2-1 Atlantic Coast) lost twice last week on the road. Last Tuesday, Albany handed SU its second loss of the year, 2-1. Three days later, No. 4 Louisville blanked the Orange in a 1-0 win.

This week’s rankings, the seventh of the year, include eight ACC teams, six of which are in the top 10. SU is 0-2-1 against teams in this week’s top 10. Syracuse entered 2016 ranked No. 6 and stayed there until Week 3, when it moved to No. 5. Then Syracuse reached No. 2 before spending the last two weeks in the No. 3 slot.

No. 2 Notre Dame handed Syracuse its first loss of the year after SU had sprung to an 8-0 start, best in program history. Since, the Orange has gone winless for four straight games for the first time since October 2011. After the Orange’s matchup with UND, SU tied No. 8 North Carolina, 0-0.

In two games without defender Miles Robinson, SU has been outscored 3-1 and lost both times. The sophomore returns this week after a week with the United States Under-20 National Team.

Three of Syracuse’s final four games are against Top-15 teams. The Orange host No. 15 Virginia Tech Friday at 7 p.m. A week later, Syracuse visits No. 3 Clemson for a rematch of last year’s national semifinal. Syracuse finishes its regular season on Oct. 28 in a matchup with No. 7 Wake Forest at SU Soccer Stadium.

Top Stories