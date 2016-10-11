Syracuse slides 7 spots to No. 10 in NSCAA rankings

Syracuse has dropped seven spots to No. 10 from No. 3 in this week’s official NSCAA ranking. The Orange was slotted as high as No. 2 only three weeks ago.

The former No. 3 Orange (8-3-1, 2-2-1 Atlantic Coast) lost twice last week on the road. Last Tuesday, Albany handed SU its second loss of the year, 2-1. Three days later, No. 4 Louisville blanked the Orange in a 1-0 win.

This week’s rankings, the seventh of the year, include eight ACC teams, six of which are in the top 10. SU is 0-2-1 against teams in this week’s top 10. Syracuse entered 2016 ranked No. 6 and stayed there until Week 3, when it moved to No. 5. Then Syracuse reached No. 2 before spending the last two weeks in the No. 3 slot.

No. 2 Notre Dame handed Syracuse its first loss of the year after SU had sprung to an 8-0 start, best in program history. Since, the Orange has gone winless for four straight games for the first time since October 2011. After the Orange’s matchup with UND, SU tied No. 8 North Carolina, 0-0.

In two games without defender Miles Robinson, SU has been outscored 3-1 and lost both times. The sophomore returns this week after a week with the United States Under-20 National Team.

Three of Syracuse’s final four games are against Top-15 teams. The Orange host No. 15 Virginia Tech Friday at 7 p.m. A week later, Syracuse visits No. 3 Clemson for a rematch of last year’s national semifinal. Syracuse finishes its regular season on Oct. 28 in a matchup with No. 7 Wake Forest at SU Soccer Stadium.