Syracuse police officer kills armed man in shooting near Walnut Park

A Syracuse police officer shot and killed an armed man in a shooting near Walnut Park late Sunday night, police said.

At around 10:52 p.m., a uniformed SPD officer stopped a vehicle on the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. During the traffic stop, the male driver exited the vehicle, and fired several shots at the officer, according to a release from the Syracuse Police Department.

The officer returned fire, striking the man with at least one round of gunshots. The man fell to ground, and the officer requested an ambulance and additional units to the scene, according to the release.

A weapon was recovered and officers began first aid treatment until the arrival of the ambulance. The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where he died a short time later. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family, according to police.

According to procedure, the officer who discharged his weapon will be named within 72 hours.

RELATED: Storify: Syracuse University students frustrated with little information about shooting near Walnut Park

There were at least a dozen police officers at the scene, and several DPS and Syracuse Police Department vehicles were present. The emergency response was rapid, with sirens being heard just minutes after the shots were fired, according to witnesses.

Syracuse University released the following statement about three hours after the shooting, “There is no danger to the SU community as a result of an incident that took place in the 600 block of Walnut Ave. at 10:54 p.m. on 10/9/16.”

The university did not send out an Orange Alert about the situation.

An investigation is ongoing, and police have interviewed people in area apartments.

This post will continue to be updated as the situation develops.

About three hours after the shooting, SU makes its first public comment. https://t.co/nO7oop5pNV — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Police: An SPD officer shot and killed an armed man on the 600 block of Walnut Avenue tonight. pic.twitter.com/vt75jMpaji — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Updated summary: There were shots fired near Walnut Avenue. No Orange Alert was sent out. At least one person taken away in an ambulance. — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Police confirm that there were shots fired. No Orange Alert sent. Everything's safe, according to DPS. Declined to say if anyone in custody. — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Picture from East Adams looking toward Walnut-two SPD officers told me they can't release info as investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/mQynUmazkq — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

There are two DPS cars blocking the back half of Walnut where it meets East Adams. Tried to walk down an unblocked street and was stopped — Chris Libonati (@ChrisLibonati) October 10, 2016

Syracuse Police officer declined to comment on what happened — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

Picture shows a man taken into an ambulance in tonight's incident in Walnut Avenue pic.twitter.com/M6BqVNgvcr — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

Video shows a person being taken into an ambulance at Harrison/Walnut. pic.twitter.com/DFcjCvT4aA — Justin Mattingly (@jmattingly306) October 10, 2016

Heavy police presence near Castle Court pic.twitter.com/nQfw8JcVJz — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016

One witness (SU senior) said he heard 5-10 gunshots around 10:40 pm pic.twitter.com/zWcOkg6Tzh — Satoshi Sugiyama (@SatoshiJournal) October 10, 2016