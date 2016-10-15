Syracuse police investigate stabbing on Lancaster Avenue

The Syracuse Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred on Lancaster Avenue early Saturday morning, police said.

SPD responded to a call from Upstate University Hospital at about 3:15 a.m. in which a male stabbing victim had been brought in by a private car, according to an SPD report.

Through its investigation, SPD learned that the 21-year-old stabbing victim was involved in a large fight at a house party at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue, according to the report. The victim left the party and went home before realizing he had been stabbed.

The victim sustained a small laceration to his chest, which is considered non-life threatening, according to the report.

The man was unable to provide any suspect information or details about where this occurred, according to the report.

An SPD officer said they do not think the male stabbing victim is a Syracuse University student, but they do not know for sure. The victim did not live near where the stabbing occurred.