Syracuse Police Department arrests suspects of an off-campus strong armed robbery in early October

Six individuals allegedly involved in an off-campus strong-armed robbery from earlier this month were arrested, according to a a release by Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety.

A Syracuse University student reported the case on the 100 block of Remington Avenue on Oct. 7 when three unknown males demanded money from him and forcibly removed his wallet.

These individuals have allegedly taken part in other crimes in the area, according to the release.

Information of the individuals arrested has not yet been made public.