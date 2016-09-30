Football

Syracuse-Notre Dame football: Grade the Orange and vote for player of the game

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

Syracuse dropped its third game of the season on Saturday and allowed its second most points in a game this year.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) lost 50-33 to Notre Dame (2-3) on Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Weigh in on the Orange’s performance, here.

