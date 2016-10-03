Syracuse men’s soccer’s Miles Robinson called up to U-20 National Team; will miss SU’s game vs. Albany

Sophomore defender Miles Robinson has been called up to the U.S. Men’s Under-20 National Team and won’t be available for Syracuse’s game at Albany on Tuesday.

Robinson is tied for the team lead with four goals and also has an assist this season. He’s anchored the middle of an SU back three that has only allowed six goals this season.

Freshman Mo Adams will start at center back in Robinson’s place, he said Monday afternoon. Adams has started all 10 games at center defensive midfield for the Orange.

Syracuse hasn’t won in its last two games after winning its first eight. After facing the Great Danes on Tuesday, Syracuse travels to Louisville on Friday to play the Cardinals, another top 10 team.