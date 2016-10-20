Syracuse men’s soccer ties No. 8 Clemson in national semifinal rematch

Just like in the College Cup semifinal, neither Syracuse nor Clemson mustered a goal in 110 minutes. This time, there were no penalty kicks to determine which team advanced to the national championship.

Chances were few and far between on Friday night as both sides managed just two shots on goal, but a late acrobatic save by Syracuse goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert preserved his eighth shutout of the season in No. 6 Syracuse’s (10-3-2, 3-2-2 Atlantic Coast) scoreless draw with No. 8 Clemson (9-2-4, 3-1-3) at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina.

“No penalties this year, which was probably good for everybody,” SU head coach Ian McIntyre said. “These are fun games to be involved in. It’s a little bit helter-skelter. I think there probably could’ve been a little bit more quality in the 110 minutes.”

SU and the Tigers are the top two teams in the ACC in terms of fouls committed, and both surpassed their season averages by committing 16 and 19, respectively. Syracuse’s Mo Adams, who has started every game thus far and scored his first-career goal against Hartford on Tuesday, will miss SU’s regular season finale due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

The game was scrappy, and despite Syracuse dominating possession it wasn’t able to generate the chances it has on such a consistent basis. The Orange’s lone shot on goal in regulation was a soft header by Johannes Pieles that fell gently into the hands of Clemson goalkeeper Ximo Miralles.

In the second overtime period, Hilpert came well off his line to clear a ball out of bounds, which he drilled right into the Clemson bench. He sprinted back to his net and on the next sequence made a diving save with his right hand on a near-post strike from Michael Melvin.

“Collectively we defended extremely well,” McIntyre said. “To come on the road to a place like this and keep a clean sheet is terrific.”

Syracuse’s draw kept it behind four other teams in the ACC standings with only the top four getting a bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

The only team remaining on the Orange’s regular season schedule is No. 2 Wake Forest. Against the other four top-15 teams in the ACC the Orange has played, Syracuse has one goal combined.

“It’s so difficult to get points in this league,” McIntyre said. “…I know that we have goals in this team.”