Syracuse men’s soccer shuts out Hartford, 2-0

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The solution to Syracuse’s dull offense lay in a trio of newcomers that, as of last Friday, had not contributed more than a couple of assists to the Orange’s scoring.

Sergio Camargo, who hadn’t scored all year until his game-winner Friday, struck first. Then, Tuesday night, two freshmen jumpstarted a recently struggling offense

Sharp passes and a new look revived Syracuse. Goals by John-Austin Ricks and Mo Adams, who scored their first career goals, provided the spark in No. 6 Syracuse’s (10-3-2, 3-2-1 Atlantic Cost) 2-0 victory over Hartford (5-7-3, 1-1-2) on Yousuf Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium.

In games the Orange notches two or more goals, it’s 8-0. In games the Orange scores in the first half, it’s 7-1. Both happened, on the heels of a much-needed victory over then-No. 15 Virginia Tech last Friday, which snapped a four-game winless streak.

Syracuse’s incessant attack resulted from a variety of methods, many of which came centered around speed and precision.

A 42nd-minute unassisted Ricks header, off of SU’s 10th and last corner of the night fluttered into the left side of the net. It gave Syracuse a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Adams’ goal was a bullet into the top left corner. He uncorked a liner from more than 30 yards out. The score, as did so many other SU quality shots, came as results of diagonal passes form the wing.

Scrums near the net filled much of the first half for Syracuse, which racked up 10 corners in the game’s first 45 minutes.

The Hawks’ sole threat came early in the first half on a give-and-go near the 18-yard box. Back-to-back nifty passes created an open space for Kelechi Akujobi to the right of the goal. But Louis Cross came chasing down from 15 yards away to stop the Hartford defender and clear it out to midfield.

Syracuse has two games left — at No. 8 Clemson in less than 72 hours for a rematch of last year’s national semifinal and home against No. 2 Wake Forest the following week — to try to repair the damage that was its midseason slide. SU has now won two straight after a four-game winless streak. Before that, the Orange was off to a program-best 8-0 start.

Syracuse closes in on the season’s final games with an aura of promise back around it.