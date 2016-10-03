Syracuse men’s soccer has passion for fruit snacks

Jukka Masalin is Syracuse’s fruit snacks culprit. Nestled somewhere in the associate head coach’s office lie a stash of hidden packets. They are beloved, weigh only a few ounces and fit easily into pockets.

Yet they are off limits to players. Only on special occasions, namely road trips, does Masalin grant players their favorite treat.

Syracuse loves fruit snacks. Coaches rely on the treats to get them through the afternoon drag. Players eat them between class, during road trips and before games. The Orange (8-1-1, 2-1-1 Atlantic Coast) will once again devour packages on its two-hour bus ride east to Albany, New York for Tuesday’s matchup against the Great Danes at 7 p.m.

“On away trips, that’s always a fan favorite,” said senior midfielder Oyvind Alseth. “When a new pack is open, you have to be near the front of the line if you’re hoping to get some of that because they go quickly. A lot of my teammates are very, very fond of the fruit snacks.”

For years, Masalin has trekked to local Wegmans stores, BJ’s Wholesale Club in East Syracuse and Costco Wholesale in Camillus to replenish his supply. He usually buys them in bulk because “these guys eat like horses,” he said. “I have to feed them all the time. That’s the problem.”

The Orange goes through boxes of them. The team is “always” munching on fruit snacks — sometimes instead of studying.

Manley Field House’s Grab N’ Go, a cafe for athletes, offers a variety of snacks, but there are no fruit snacks there. Players must either buy their own or sneak into Masalin’s office.

“We’re not supposed to know where they are,” forward Sergio Camargo said. “Even though I’m a transfer, I’m a senior and closer to the other seniors, so we know the inside and outs. Every once in awhile I go in there and steal some.”

Since the packages are light, players bring bags on their carry-ons at the airport, passing through security just fine.

The snacks are not for everyone. Camargo is a fan, but notes he’s “more of a fruit and nut kind of guy,” so he limits his fruit snack consumption. Sophomore goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert abstains altogether.

“I have to watch my weight,” Hilpert said. “The other players can have a little more fun with that stuff.”

They go through several boxes every couple of weeks and hoard them in their rooms. Senior forward Chris Nanco, who already has four goals, always has a few packets in his backpack because he never knows when he might need to nibble. Even his head coach has taken part.

“I’ve indulged like my 9-year-old daughter,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said. “There’s a little bit of sugar in there, so it’s not ideal. But I can indulge.”

They have 11 grams of sugar per mini package. Fruit snacks were originally intended for backpackers because they are a lightweight, convenient, high-energy food, according to Welch’s website. They also can enhance soccer players’ energy levels, said Jane Burrell Uzcategui, an instructor of nutrition in the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics.

The snacks, which contain 80 calories and 20 grams of carbohydrates, usually are a wise choice for players, she said.

“Soccer is the kind of sport where having a carbohydrate-rich diet helps athletes restore and play at higher intensity,” Uzcategui said. “They’re a good choice for a little pick-me-up. But if they’re not playing the whole game, they don’t need them. It’s for the ones playing all of the game, the ones needing more calories.”

Their effect is like that of Gatorade, Uzcategui said. The snacks work especially well for athletes who grow anxious before games and have difficulty eating. During games, Uzcategui emphasized athletes should strive for 30-50 grams of carbs every hour. Three packets an hour will suffice, but Uzcategui said nothing should replace water consumption.

One of the snack’s notable pitfalls is its stickiness. It’s “not good” for sugar to sit on teeth, Uzcategui said, as high consumption can lead to cavities. But the snacks are convenient and easy to digest — enough of a draw for SU.

“Look, we’ve got a volunteer assistant and a graduate assistant,” McIntyre said. “These guys don’t eat much, so we use fruit snacks to get them through the day.

“It may not be a guilty pleasure, but it is a pleasure we enjoy.”