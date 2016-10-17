Syracuse men’s soccer opponent preview: What to know about Hartford

Both Syracuse and Hartford snapped four-game winless streaks last week. For the Orange, Sergio Camargo’s 64th-minute broke a scoreless tie against No. 15 Virginia Tech. For the Hawks, senior midfielder Quenton Swift scored an 83rd-minute game-winner at Vermont.

The No. 10 Orange (9-3-1, 3-2-1 Atlantic Coast) and Hawks (5-6-3, 1-1-2 America East) meet for the second straight year Tuesday night on Yousuf Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the matchup.

All-time series: The teams have met only once, a 2-2 tie last year.

Last time they played: A year ago almost to the day, Syracuse and Hartford played to a 2-2 tie. Julian Buescher scored both of SU’s goals. The Orange outshot the Hawks 15-6 and posted nine corner kicks to Hartford’s two but allowed goals to Andre Morrison and Blake Jones. Morrison, a junior defender, has two goals this year.

The Hartford report: The Hawks lost to Massachusetts 2-3 in overtime last month and tied Albany three days before the Great Danes beat Syracuse, 2-1. SU beat UMass, 3-0, on opening night. Eight different players have scored for a Hartford team that’s netted only 15 goals and given up 17.

In Hartford’s last game, eight freshmen and one sophomore started. This young Hawks team has played one ranked team, Maryland. The then No.4-Terrapins won, 5-0.

Sixth-year head coach Tom Poitras, who guided the Hawks to a program-best 8-0 home record in 2014, leads the Hawks. They’re 5-5-5 at Alumni Stadium since.

How Syracuse beats Hartford: Score. And score early. In games Syracuse notches two or more goals, the Orange is 7-0. In games the Orange scores in the first half, it’s 6-1. When SU doesn’t score in the first half, it’s only 1-2-1.

During its program-best 8-0 start, Syracuse scored 19 goals. In the five games since, SU’s offense has managed only three goals. The Orange scored two or more goals in seven of its first eight games. It’s been shut out twice, held to one goal three times in the five games since.

Stat to know: 8 — Hartford places dead last in the eight-team America East Conference in goals (1.07) and assists per game (0.93).

Player to watch: Udi Cohen, midfielder, No. 7

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior midfielder is Hartford’s primary playmaker, leading the team in shots on goal, with 10. A native of Israel, Cohen has racked up two goals and four assists in 12 games. As a sophomore in 2014, he was named to the America East All-Conference Second Team with his team-leading 11 points.