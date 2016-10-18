Syracuse men’s soccer jumps 4 spots to No. 6

Syracuse jumped four spots from No. 10 to No. 6 in the latest NSCAA poll after a 1-0 win over then-No. 15 Virginia Tech on Friday night.

The Orange (9-3-1, 3-2-1 Atlantic Coast) is one of five ACC teams in the top 10 along with No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 8 Clemson. The remainder of the top 10 consists of No. 1 Maryland, No. 5 Denver, No. 7 Indiana, No. 9 Charlotte and No. 10 Creighton

The Orange travels to Clemson for a visit with the Tigers on Friday in its second-to-last game of the regular season. Syracuse visits Hartford on Tuesday night and hosts Wake Forest on senior night next Friday. The Orange’s win over the Hokies was its first in five games after an 8-0 start.

Ian McIntyre’s side currently sits fourth in the ACC Atlantic division behind the Demon Deacons, Louisville and Clemson.