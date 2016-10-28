Syracuse men’s soccer to host Pittsburgh on Wednesday in 1st round of ACC tournament

Behind its four-game streak without a loss, No. 6 Syracuse secured the fifth seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. SU will host unranked Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the first round.

An SU (10-3-3, 3-2-3) win over Pitt (2-12-3, 0-6-2) would mean the Orange travels to No. 4 seed Clemson for the ACC quarterfinal next Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. The winner of that game would play the following Wednesday in the semifinal. The championship match is in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Orange finished in fourth place in the ACC Atlantic Division, behind Clemson, Louisville and Wake Forest. SU and the Demon Deacons tied on Friday night, giving WFU the point it needed to claim first place in the conference. An SU win over WFU and a Clemson tie or loss would have given SU the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye.

Syracuse got off to its best start in program history, 8-0. The Orange either lost or tied its next four games, marking the program’s longest winless streak since October 2011. SU has not lost in its last four games since, three of which have come against top-15 opponents.

Pittsburgh is winless in the conference this year and last in the ACC. Its draws came against then-No. 16 Virginia two weeks ago and Duke last month. The Panthers’ last win came Sept. 4.

RELATED STORIES: