Syracuse men’s basketball ranked No. 19 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

Syracuse checked in at No. 19 in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25, which was released Monday afternoon. The Orange is one of five Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the poll.

Duke topped the rankings with 58 first-place votes. The rest of the top five includes Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova and Oregon.

The other ACC teams included in the poll are No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 Virginia and No. 13 Louisville. SU was similarly selected to finish fifth in the conference in the ACC’s media poll. The Orange was ranked No. 17 in USAToday’s coaches poll.

Five teams from a single conference is tied for most as the Big Ten also has five teams included. The Big 12 has four, the Pac-12 has three and the Southeastern Conference has one.

Syracuse opens its exhibition two-game exhibition season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Indiana University Pennsylvania in the Carrier Dome. SU’s regular season kicks off on Nov. 11 against Colgate at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.

