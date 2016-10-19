Syracuse men’s basketball to keep championship banners and trophies of wins NCAA doesn’t recognize

While the wins from Syracuse’s 2005-06 Big East tournament victory will be vacated, the banners and trophies from that season will not be by the NCAA.

SU can keep all banners and trophies from the 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, said David Worlock, the director of media coordination and statistics for the NCAA.

Updated yearly records following vacated wins

2004-05: 12-7 (15 vacated, 27-7 previously)

2005-06: 0-12 (23 vacated, 23-12 previously)

2006-07: 2-11 (22 vacated, 24-11 previously)

2010-11: 20-8 (seven vacated, 27-8 previously)

2011-12: 0-3 (34 vacated, 34-3 previously)

The Orange can keep the 2005 and 2006 Big East tournament championship trophies and banners. SU can also retain any participation banners from the 2005, 2006, 2011 and 2012 NCAA Tournaments. In addition, the NCAA’s report indicated that individual finishes and records can also be held by the program.

Syracuse was upset in the 2005 NCAA Tournament by No. 13 seed Vermont when T.J. Sorrentine hit several deep 3s for the Catamounts. It was also upset in 2006 by No. 12 seed Texas A&M. Both losses came in the first round. SU didn’t make the tournament in 2006-07, but made the Round of 32 in 2010-11 and Elite Eight in 2011-12.