Syracuse ice hockey’s penalty kill unit fairs well in high amount of ice time

Syracuse led 2-0, but a hooking penalty on SU forward Morgan Blank gave Colgate a player advantage in the first period. Thirty-one seconds later, a precise string of passes led to Raiders defender Lauren Wildfang shooting the puck through the legs of Syracuse goalie Abbey Miller.

It was the second of Colgate’s six power plays in the game. SU held the Raiders without a shot on two of the power-play chances. But still, two of Colgate’s three goals came with an extra player on the ice in an eventual 3-2 win over the Orange.

In a season marred by tough losses and poor offensive play, the SU penalty kill unit has been good. Just not good enough.

Six games into its season, the Orange (0-4-2), has accumulated 46 penalties, averaging more than seven per game. Fortunately for SU, even though its penalty kill unit has been on the ice for 74 minutes, it has allowed only six goals. With a penalty-kill rate of 86 percent, the special teams unit for Syracuse has fared well.

According to SU head coach Paul Flanagan, the success of SU’s penalty kill is dependent on its blocking, especially against tougher opponents.

“What triggers our effectiveness is shot blocking,” Flanagan said. “Everyone buys in.”

Opponents have consistently outplayed SU. The Orange opened its season against now 10th-ranked Bemidji State. Both Colgate and Bemidji have given up only one power-play goal, thanks in part to a struggling Orange offense. That results in each team touting an impressive 96 percent penalty-kill rate, leading the Raiders and the Beavers to a combined record of 9-3-2.

In practice, Syracuse mimics blocking by substituting pucks with rolls of tape. The tape allows them to practice their positioning and technique in game simulations with less risk of injury.

The penalty-kill unit comprises forwards Stephanie Grossi (five blocks) and Emily Costales (nine), and two of the following defenders: Dakota Derrer (19), Megan Quinn (10), Allie Munroe (11) and Larissa Martyniuk (10).

The unit accounts for 68 percent of the team’s blocks, and according to Quinn, everyone is willing to sacrifice their bodies.

“You cringe sometimes when Steph Grossi or some of your better offensive players block shots,” Flanagan said, “but they’re out there a lot.”

Miller acts as a conductor of the defense, calling out the movements of forwards and alerting defenders when their assigned player finds open space.

“Coach emphasizes communication in practice, then it comes together in games,” Miller said. “We are getting our sticks in the passing lanes. I talk to them, be their eyes since I can see the whole ice.”

In addition to practice reps, SU assistant coach Brendon Knight aids the unit by scouting SU’s opponents’ power play units and analyzing certain strategies.

Syracuse has put an emphasis on the penalty kill because it’s had to. But so far this season, reviewing scouting reports and blocking rolls of tape haven’t been enough against top opponents as the Orange’s winless streak sits at six games — one loss away from worst start in program history.