Syracuse ice hockey falls, 1-0, to Northeastern

Nine minutes and forty-four seconds into the first period, Northeastern (3-2-1) defender Heather Mottau received a pass at the point from left winger Denisa Krizova. Mottau’s hard, low shot made its way through traffic and slipped past Syracuse (0-3-1) goalie Abbey Miller for the game’s lone goal.

Before Mottau’s goal, Syracuse forward Stephanie Grossi was called for a hooking penalty that led to an abbreviated power play for the Huskies. The player advantage allowed the Huskies to have good spacing in its offensive zone. In turn, that allowed Northeastern forward McKenna Brand to pass the puck along the left wall to the stick of Krizova. Moments later, the puck was in the back of the net.

In a disjointed, penalty-heavy game, Northeastern beat Syracuse, 1-0.

The Orange penalty-kill unit worked hard Saturday afternoon. SU conceded six penalties and the special defensive unit was on the ice for seven minutes and 31 seconds. In that time, NU only fired off one shot, Mottau’s goal. The Orange penalty kill has been a bright spot early in the season.

However, on a day that Syracuse out-shot Northeastern, 27-21, the Huskies’ one goal was enough for Northeastern goalie Brittany Bugalski. The sophomore saved 27 shots as the Orange forwards could not find a way to tie the game.

Defensively, SU stayed strong throughout the contest. Miller recorded 20 saves en route to a strong performance. Early in the second period, it looked as if Northeastern would add another goal. In a 45-second span, the Huskies fired five shots toward the SU net. Shots by Hayley Scamurra and Shelby Herrington went wide. Lauren Kelly and Kasidy Anderson fired shots on net and SU defender Larissa Martyniuk managed to work her way in front and stifle the two shots.

Offensively, the Orange failed to take advantage of four NU penalties. In 5:41 of ice time, the power play only mustered three shots.

With 1:27 left, Miller left her post in between the pipes and quickly skated to the Syracuse bench as head coach Paul Flanagan took a time out.

Coming out of the break, NU center Hayler Scamurra beat SU forward Jessica Sibley on the faceoff.

Twenty seconds later, Grossi’s shot was saved once again by Brittany Bugalksi. That would be the last shot of the game for the Orange.