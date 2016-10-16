Syracuse football’s Eric Dungey and Zaire Franklin earn ACC weekly honors

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey and middle linebacker Zaire Franklin were named Atlantic Coast Conference players of the week for their efforts in a 31-17 upset win over No.17 Virginia Tech. Dungey was named the offensive back of the week and Franklin was named linebacker of the week.

Dungey threw for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He ran for 106 yards and a score, too, becoming the first player in Syracuse history to throw for more than 300 yards and run for more than 100 yards in a single game. Dungey went down early in the game with a right leg injury, but popped on a black knee brace, missed just one play and returned to the game. The quarterback’s 417 yards of offense were a career high.

Franklin finished second on the team with 10 tackles. His biggest play came with Virginia Tech facing fourth and one at Syracuse’s 38-yard line in the first half trying to respond to SU’s score that made it 14-3. The Hokies ran a speed option to the left side — the same play in the same situation that then-Memphis head coach Justin Fuente ran against a Dino Babers-led Bowling Green team last year. Franklin, who had seen the play on film and knew what was coming, according to safety Rodney Williams, burst into the backfield for a 2-yard loss.

