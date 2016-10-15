Syracuse football shocks No. 17 Virginia Tech, 31-17, for 1st win over ranked team since 2012

Syracuse had a first-and-goal from the Virginia Tech 7-yard line a little over nine minutes left in a tie game. Coming out of a timeout on third down, quarterback Eric Dungey had rushed for 9 yards to set his team up in this situation.

Sporting a black knee brace on his right leg, Dungey looked as calm and collected as ever. He handed off the ball to Dontae Strickland for 4 yards on first down. Then, he took matters into his own hands.

On second down, he twisted his way towards the goal line, gaining 2 yards and falling just short of the end zone. Without hesitation, he popped back up, took the snap from under center, took one step out to his left before barreling in for a go-ahead touchdown. The Orange wouldn’t look back from there.

So many times this season, only one of Syracuse’s (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) units has played to a high level in the first half of games. Against South Florida, the defense gave up 28 second-quarter points after the offense got 17 in the first. Against Notre Dame, the offense scored two touchdowns on the first two series, but the defense and special teams gave up 23 points in the first five minutes.

But on Saturday, things changed for SU. After the offense scored on the first possession of the game, it’s defense forced a three-and-out. For the first since playing lowly Colgate, the Orange played as close to a complete game as possible in a 31-17 victory over No. 17 Virginia Tech (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) in the Carrier Dome.

Kiran Ramsey | Digital Design Editor

The Orange struck first in the game. Virginia Tech won the toss and deferred, opting to have its vaunted third-ranked defense in the game first. Six plays later, Dungey passed it deep down the middle of the field for a 58-yard touchdown completion to Ervin Philips.

Head coach Dino Babers pulled out his bag of tricks to start the second quarter. On second down Eric Dungey took a snap and pitched it to Strickland. Strickland caught it, set himself and launched a pass downfield to Brisly Estime. Estime scored an 84-yard touchdown going untouched.

For most of the half, one field goal allowed was the only blemish for SU. But Dungey got hit from the blindside and his leg got twisted around while he was scrambling. The SU quarterback would leave the field for a play, then leave, sporting the brace.

And in the second half, things started getting bleak for SU. VT scored on its first possession, but the extra point got blocked, making it a 17-9 game. When SU tried to respond, Dungey threw a pick in the end zone.

In the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech got another touchdown and converted the two-point try to tie the game up. The Dome fell silent. The Orange was following its all-too familiar script of letting its early good starts slip away.

But then Dungey scored. VT failed to move the ball on its next possession, and then Dontae Strickland rumbled in for a touchdown.

For the first time in four years, the Orange beat a ranked opponent. Against a team that only gave up 15.6 points a game, SU scored 31. And head coach Dino Babers got his first signature win at Syracuse.