Syracuse football releases injury report before matchup against Virginia Tech

Syracuse released its pre-Virginia Tech injury report Thursday night. The Orange (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) takes on the No. 17 Hokies (4-1, 2-0) at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s what the injury report revealed:

Left tackle Cody Conway was left off the injury report after missing the last three games. On Monday, Babers said one player out of Conway, center Jason Emerich and right guard Omari Palmer could return this season. Since Conway is evidently that player, Emerich and Palmer are likely done for the year. Emerich and Palmer also missed the last three games. Right tackle Michael Lasker has been filling in at left tackle for Conway.

Cornerback Cordell Hudson is listed as out. The Syracuse secondary has already been decimated by injuries and freshman Carl Jones will likely start in his place, aside other starting corner Corey Winfield.

Hudson is fourth on the team with 35 tackles and has one of the team’s four interceptions.

Also out is freshman outside receiver Devin Butler. He was added on the kickoff return over the last two games and has seen playing time in Syracuse four and five wide receiver sets. Butler has just two catches on the year for 14 yards.

Freshman defensive end Josh Black was left off the injury report after apparently tweaking his ankle against Wake Forest last game.

Here’s the complete list:

Probable

None

Questionable

None

Doubtful

None

Out

WR Devin Butler

OL Keaton Darney

OL Jason Emerich

DB Cordell Hudson

OL Omari Palmer

Out for the Season

DB Antwan Cordy (forearm)

DB Juwan Dowels (knee)