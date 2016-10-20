Syracuse football releases injury report before matchup with Boston College
Daily Orange File Photo
Syracuse’s injury report for its matchup against Boston College on Saturday is the same as it was last week heading into its game against Virginia Tech. The Orange (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) visits BC on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Redshirt senior center Jason Emerich, redshirt senior right guard Omari Palmer, redshirt sophomore cornerback Cordell Hudson, freshman wide receiver/running back Devin Butler and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Keaton Darney are all listed as “out” once again.
Two weeks ago, head coach Dino Babers said two linemen were likely out for the year while discussing Palmer, Emerich and sophomore left tackle Cody Conway. Palmer and Emerich missed SU’s game against Virginia Tech while Conway returned, thus the two redshirt seniors are likely out for the year.
Here’s the full injury report heading into the matchup with the Eagles.
Probable
None
Questionable
None
Doubtful
None
Out
WR Devin Butler
OL Keaton Darney
OL Jason Emerich
DB Cordell Hudson
OL Omari Palmer
Out for the Season
DB Antwan Cordy (forearm)
DB Juwan Dowels (knee)
Published on October 20, 2016 at 7:39 pm
Contact Paul: pmschwed@syr.edu | @pschweds