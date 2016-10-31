Syracuse football recruiting: 2017 RB B.J. Daniels commits to Orange

Class of 2017 running back B.J. Daniels has committed to Syracuse, he announced in a tweet on Monday evening. The commitment comes two days after the Orange picked up fellow class of 2017 running back Markenzy Pierre.

Proud to say I have committed to the University of Syracuse🍊🍊 #blessed pic.twitter.com/BByymcPr91 — B.J. Vert (@BjFAA) October 31, 2016

Daniels, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound back out of Palm Bay (Florida) Senior High School, ranks 73rd in the state of Florida at his position, according to 247Sports.com.His 247Sports.com composite rank is 90. The three-star recruit runs a 4.51 40-yard dash, per Hudl.com, and has a 36-inch vertical.

He chose SU over offers from South Florida, Maryland and Colorado State. He joins Allen Sritzinger and Pierre as Syracuse’s third running back in the class. He’s Syracuse’s 20th commit and sixth player from Florida in the 2017 class.

