Syracuse football injury report: Cody Conway, Jason Emerich and Omari Palmer to miss Wake Forest game

Three starting Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) linemen will miss the Orange’s game against Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Cody Conway, Jason Emerich and Omari Palmer all will miss the game in addition to offensive lineman Keaton Darney. No other players were listed. Conway, Emerich and Palmer all missed SU’s game against Notre Dame on Oct. 1.

Jamal Custis, who has been injured since training camp, was not on the injury report, and Kayton Samuels wasn’t either. Running back George Morris and cornerback Wayne Morgan, both of whom were listed on the last injury report when SU played Louisville, have been taken off the injury report, as well.