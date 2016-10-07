Syracuse football game day: Everything to know about the matchup with Wake Forest

Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) heads to Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) for a game at 7 p.m. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina that will mark the midway point of the regular season. A win will put the Orange halfway to the magic number of six wins needed for a bowl game, though some five-win teams can get in.

The Demon Deacons started off their season 4-0 after winning just three games in each of the last two years, but fell to North Carolina State last week. The Orange most recently lost to Notre Dame.

Here’s everything you need to know for game day.

How can you watch the game? YES Network in Central New York

Who’s hurt? Offensive linemen Cody Conway, Omari Palmer, Jason Emerich and Keaton Darney were listed out Thursday. Conway, Palmer and Emerich — all starters — have been out the last two games. No one was listed as probable, questionable or doubtful. Linebacker Parris Bennett was notably not on the report after being carried off the field last game with an apparent left ankle or foot injury. Starting defensive tackle Kayton Samuels was also not listed after sitting out the last two games.

What is Dino Babers saying before this game? He is preparing for potentially windy and rainy conditions for the game and said overall, the team is right where he expected it to be at this point in the season. See all he had to say at his press conference on Monday and the ACC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

What is Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson saying before this game? He likes Syracuse’s receiving core and didn’t even mention Amba Etta-Tawo by name. He thinks Syracuse’s defensive problems are a result of the fast-paced offense. See all he had to say on the ACC coaches teleconference.

Anything else you should know? Eric Dungey ranks fifth in the nation in passing, but he’s also growing in the running game.