Syracuse football game day: Everything to know about the matchup with Notre Dame

Syracuse (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) is playing in its final game at MetLife Stadium in the foreseeable future when it takes on Notre Dame (1-3) in East Rutherford, New Jersey at noon on Saturday. The Orange is coming off a win at Connecticut last week and the Fighting Irish, which were ranked in the Top 10 this preseason, are coming off a loss to Duke that spurred the firing of their defensive coordinator.

Here’s everything you need to know for game day.

How can you watch the game? On ESPN or via Watch ESPN online.

Who’s hurt? Syracuse played against Connecticut without seven of its starters. Dino Babers has given no updates on whether or not the tattered squad will get any of those players pack. He also wouldn’t elaborate on the hand injury Eric Dungey appeared to suffer against UConn, but it didn’t seem serious.

What is Dino Babers saying before this game? Dino Babers called Notre Dame an angry, wounded mama bear. He thinks there’s no real way to prepare for its, considering the coaching change. See all Babers had to say at his press conference earlier this week and on the ACC coaches teleconference.

What is Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly saying before this game? Brian Kelly said the new defense will be more of his style and that he did the preparations for the game. He said the coaching change had to happen and personnel change is coming in the game. See what else he had to say on the ACC coaches teleconference.

What should you know about Notre dame? Everything you need to know can be found here.

What do our beat writers think will happen tonight? Find out here in our beat writer predictions.

Anything else you should know? Both teams are in an odd spot with UND having the challenge to prepare for SU’s offense without its old defensive coordinator and SU not knowing what defense to prepare for.

Return specialist Sean Riley had a shaky game against the Huskies, but he’s eager for his first score.

Scott Schwedes, who held the Orange record for receiving yards in a game until Amba Etta-Tawo broke it last game, is still around and living in Fayetteville, New York. He was folding laundry when Etta-Tawo snapped the record.