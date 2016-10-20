Syracuse football game day: Everything to know about matchup with Boston College

Syracuse (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) heads back out on the road to travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on the Boston College Eagles (3-3, 0-3). It’s one of two bus trips the team will take this year (including the Notre Dame game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey). SU is coming off a big upset over Virginia Tech and BC had a bye. The Eagles are looking for their first ACC win since 2014.

Here’s everything you need to know for game day.

How can you watch the game? ACC Network

Who’s out? Offensive linemen Omari Palmer and Jason Emerich are out for the fifth week in a row. Cornerback Cordell Hudson and receiver Devin Butler are out for the second week in a row. Check out the full injury report here.

Who’s healthy? Left tackle Cody Conway was absent from the injury report after missing the last three games. Defensive end Josh Black also wasn’t on the report after seemingly tweaking his ankle against Wake Forest.

What is Dino Babers saying before this game? He said all the team has proven so far is that it’s occasionally great and that you’ll never see into the locker room again after the video of his postgame speech gained popularity on TV and online. Babers also noted that the Virginia Tech win could be program changing. See all Babers had to say at his press conference on Monday and the ACC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

What is Boston College head coach Steve Addazio saying before this game? He said his team needs to dominate time of possession and he’s also hoping for some rain and wind for the game. See all Addazio had to say on the ACC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

Anything else you should know? Josh Black didn’t enjoy sports growing up and never played defense until his senior year of high school, but as a freshman, he’s emerged as a starting defensive end for Syracuse. Safety Daivon Ellison has jumped into a starting spot, too, with improved tackling in the team’s new defensive system.