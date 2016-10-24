Syracuse Director of Football Operations Brad Wittke issued ‘public reprimand’ for role in sideline altercation

Syracuse has publicly reprimanded Director of Football Operations Brad Wittke for shoving Boston College defensive back William Harris in a scrum during Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday, SU Athletics announced Monday night. SU will have no other comment and it appears Wittke avoided any severe repercussions.

SU made the decision after consultation with the Atlantic Coast Conference, the release said. Syracuse Athletic director John Wildhack reviewed the footage and determined “Wittke engaged in unsportsmanlike behavior by making contact with Boston College player William Harris.”

“I apologize to William Harris, Coach Addazio and the entire Boston College football team for my actions Saturday,” Wittke said in the release. “While trying to prevent the situation from becoming worse I made contact with William, causing him to fall to the ground. I take responsibility for that and regret that it happened.”

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers did not comment in the release.

Yooo #Syracuse's QB has marbles! Savage tackle after he throws a pick and then gets up ready to rumble. #Cuse #BC #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/UnIAeU7C5x — The PUP List (@ThePUPListBlog) October 22, 2016

The play started when Eric Dungey threw an interception on Syracuse’s first drive of the game. Dungey dragged Harris out of bounds to prevent a touchdown on the interception return, but then proceeded to spin and throw Harris head first into the ground well beyond the boundary line.

Eagles linebacker Matt Milano stood over Dungey on the sideline before Dungey shoved him into Harris and to the ground. Harris got up and Dungey charged forward with Wittke beside him, both combining to knock Harris over a table and to the ground again.

After the game, Boston College head coach Steve Addazio said he saw “some stuff went down over there” that needed to be addressed.

“I hold all members of our athletics program to highest standard of conduct, and support the Atlantic Coast Conference’s commitment to sportsmanship,” Wildhack said. “I’ve spoken with Brad and he fully understands that his actions were not appropriate.”