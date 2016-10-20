Syracuse-Boston College: Beat writers make predictions for Orange’s Week 8 matchup

Syracuse (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) visits Boston College (3-3, 0-3) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Orange is coming off a 31-17 upset with over then-No. 17 Virginia Tech while the Eagles are coming off a bye week. SU is looking for its first back-to-back wins of the season.

Here’s how beat writers Tomer Langer, Chris Libonati and Jon Mettus forecast the matchup.

Tomer Langer (2-2)

Clawing back

Syracuse 27, Boston College 24

I think this game will be closer than some people expect after SU’s win against then-No. 17 Virginia Tech. There are a lot of factors working against the Orange here. Boston College is well rested coming off a bye, the weather conditions shouldn’t be great and there’s also always the possibility of a let-down the week after a really emotional win against a weaker opponent (which seemingly is what happened to VT). I do think the Orange get back to .500 and get one game closer to bowl eligibility, but I don’t think it’ll be easy.

Chris Libonati (5-2)

Won if by air

Syracuse 31, Boston College 20

Now that Syracuse has established itself and gained a little bit of momentum, it is on the cusp of putting together its first winning streak in the Dino Babers era. It’s easy to see an emotional let down coming, but the team has a chance to put this season and the program on the right path. If SU understands that, I think it’ll be able to guard against a let down. Having had its first bad weather game, you’d think SU has learned how to cope with the conditions coming its way. If SU holds down the outside factors, given that it’s the more talented team, you should be looking at a .500 ball club after facing BC.

Jon Mettus (5-2)

Boston creamed (sort of)

Syracuse 24, Boston College 13

I’ll be honest, a week ago I would have picked Syracuse to lose this game with Boston College coming off a bye. But after SU’s performance against then-No.17 Virginia Tech, it’s nearly impossible to pick against it. BC has a strong defense but hasn’t won an Atlantic Coast Conference game since it beat the Orange in 2014. The Eagles offense is subpar so this one will be in the hands of the Syracuse offense.