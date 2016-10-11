Syllabus trigger warnings would benefit students, professors

Like “microaggressions” and “safe spaces,” trigger warnings are often lumped in with other newfangled millennial buzzwords. But instead of seeing trigger warnings, which are meant to warn individuals for disturbing content, as a hallmark of political correctness, we should see them as an open door to fruitful discussion.

The student government of a Syracuse University peer institution, American University, demanded last week that professors put trigger warnings on their syllabi. AU student government president Devontae Torriente explained in a video promoting the initiative that “trigger warnings are necessary in order to make our academic spaces accessible to all students, especially those who have experienced trauma.” SU should take up this idea by encouraging, but not mandating, its professors to include trigger warnings on their syllabi.

The biggest argument in favor of trigger warnings is one that is often made against it: freedom. But trigger warnings would not stifle free speech or force professors to restructure their syllabus to appease sensitive students. Instead, they would serve as a simple “heads up” to students who have had traumatic experiences as a result of sexual assault, in-depth exposure to racism, homophobia, transphobia and ableism, among other forms of psychologically-damaging harassment.

Trauma isn’t a trait that a professor can just spot in a student on the first day of class. Giving these warnings would acknowledge the grief that students often carry inside and could help them mentally prepare, choose a different course or take a mental health day from class discussion.

Because of their focus on identity and its social effects, SU professors in fields such as sexuality, sociology ethnic and women’s and gender studies already tend to acknowledge the potential of graphic material to be upsetting. If more academic departments underscored the importance of this practice to its faculty members, SU would be that accommodating academic space that Torriente is pushing for at AU.

There are no downsides to encouraging trigger warnings on syllabi. It doesn’t hurt any students, only helps. Even if it only makes a difference for the five people in a lecture hall of 400 that actually read through the syllabus, that difference is enough to warrant trigger warnings alongside class expectations, disability services information and religious holiday notices.

Adding trigger warnings to syllabi would not mean that the hard-hitting issues would be erased from curriculum because the point is not prohibit free speech. Instead, this would allow professors dive deep into controversial topics and teach them in their best capacity.