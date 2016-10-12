Syracuse University student reports attempted robbery on-campus

A Syracuse University student reported an attempted robbery on-campus Wednesday evening near Dineen Hall, police said.

A student reported that while in her car in the Stadium parking lot, near Sadler and Dineen Halls, an unknown male approached her, asked for her keys and threatened to harm her if she didn’t comply, according to a Department of Public Safety notice.

The student screamed for help before the male fled on foot in a westerly direction away from campus, according to the notice. No injuries were reported and no weapons were displayed during the attempted robbery.

The unknown male is described in the notice as being in his mid 20s and about 5’10” with a medium build, short brown hair, shaved eyebrows and a red shirt and black jeans.