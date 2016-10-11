Student finds balance between science major, job in art department

The pressures of being a biochemistry major can be stressful, but junior Natasha Natoli finds solace in her job at the Schine Bookstore.

“I wanted an escape from just class,” Natoli said.

When Natoli, a Syracuse native, is not in the lab carrying out research or volunteering at Upstate Medical Center, she works in the art supplies department at Syracuse’s bookstore.

She said the job has helped her keep up to date with what’s happening around campus.

“I’m not really super into sports or anything, but working in the bookstore keeps me aware of games and gives me exposure to a lot of events,” Natoli said.

Natoli began working at the bookstore first semester of her freshman year, when Helen Krauss, a merchandise division supervisor at the bookstore, prompted her to apply while she was purchasing textbooks with her mother.

“‘She was like, you need a job?’ So we went upstairs and filled out the application,” Natoli said. “It was really fate.”

Natoli spends most of her shift cashing out customers at in the arts section of the bookstore, but she also works the floor. She helps students find materials they want or require for classes, and also helps place orders for expensive and specific art supplies.

One of Natoli’s favorite moments working in the bookstore is during graduation, when seniors come in to get their caps and gowns.

“Many of them want to decorate their caps even if they’re not majoring in anything art-related,” she said. “Helping them gather ideas and supplies to decorate their caps with their own theme towards their own personality — it’s always fun.”

Natoli recalled one of the most memorable graduation cap a senior had created: a Bikini Bottom-themed cap, inspired by “Spongebob Squarepants.”

“It glittered and it was adorable,” Natoli said.

Natoli’s science background initially challenged her when she began working in the art department, exposing her to artistic terms previously unfamiliar to her. Students in art and design majors would ask her questions about art materials that she was sometimes unable to answer, which was frustrating.

However, as time went on and Natoli familiarized herself with the store’s inventory, she became more comfortable with helping students find the correct supplies.

Natoli said she wishes more people knew about the bookstore and the art department in general.

“There are so many hidden treasures down here,” she said.