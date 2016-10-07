How a star becomes a black hole

Some of the most interesting work in astronomy and astrophysics focuses around black holes and how they form. Most stars are small enough that when they run out of fuel, they almost fizzle out and form what is known as a white dwarf. But a select few of those stars, significantly heavier than our sun, are so massive that they eventually cannot support themselves and completely collapse into a black hole.

This week, scientists and citizens around the globe have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of these black holes form, because Donald Trump may finally be imploding.

The Trump campaign’s ability to survive — and seemingly thrive — in the face of their candidate’s inability to not offend major demographics amounts to a bigger mystery than the Bermuda triangle. However, a video obtained by The Washington Post on Friday may be what finally sinks the unsinkable ship.



The piece contains Trump caught on a hot microphone speaking with Billy Bush of Access Hollywood about a married woman he once made sexual advances toward. He is heard saying things such as “I did try and f*ck her. She was married.” and “When you’re a star, they let you do it.”

The first thing that must be pointed out is that what Trump discusses in this tape is not “locker room talk” as some have suggested, it is sexual assault. The Justice Department defines sexual assault as “any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient” and the behavior that Trump describes clearly falls under that umbrella.

The fact that Donald Trump said these things well before running for public office serves as little consolation. It wouldn’t matter if he said all of these things from the privacy of his home or from the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Someone who expresses anything resembling such horrific, derogatory thoughts should be disqualified from voting, let alone from being voted for.

Trump’s statements have already been disavowed by the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, multiple Republican senators, and even his own running mate Mike Pence.

These individuals must go further and say they will not be voting for Trump, regardless of the effect on their party’s chance at the White House. Any Republican that does this and shows they are willing to put the well-being of their country ahead of their party will be looked upon much more kindly by history.

For over a year, now pundits across the political spectrum have speculated as to which, if any, comment by Trump would finally lose him enough support to sink his candidacy. It wasn’t when he said John McCain wasn’t a hero because he was captured in Vietnam, nor when he called Mexican immigrants racists. He didn’t lose much support when he mocked a reporter with a disability, nor when he suggested Muslim Americans were celebrating on 9/11.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely end of the Trump campaign this time either. He already said on Saturday there is no way he would quit the race, telling the Post “I’d never withdraw. I’ve never withdrawn in my life.”

Even more frustrating, if were to be removed from the Republican ticket — willingly or by force — it isn’t clear if there is enough time to replace him on most ballots. Early voting has already begun in many state, and absentee ballots are already out. The name Donald J. Trump appears on millions of pieces of paper across the country and buyer’s remorse may never have been more real.

Many Trump supports are so committed to their candidate that nothing could change their minds, not even this. Trump’s endless stream of vulgarity, mistaken for spurning political correctness, attracts a large portion of the American populous others would rather not admit exists. As we barrel towards Nov. 8 and what lies beyond, however, I cannot help but think, or maybe hope, that Trump and the racism, misogyny and generally disgusting rhetoric that he spews my finally be collapsing in on itself in one final vitriolic fireball.

Cole Jermyn is a sophomore environmental resource engineering major and economics minor at SUNY-ESF. He can be reached at cdjermyn@syr.edu and followed on Twitter @Cjermyn8.