Singing, performing colors senior’s interests

For Sean Jordan, singing isn’t just part of his major requirements.

The senior vocal performance and music history dual major has been singing all his life. He knew this was what he wanted to do from a young age and performing has always been a passion of his.

“I really didn’t think there was anything else for me to do,” he said.

Jordan enjoys singing a range of music, including modern pop hits, but one of his favorite genres is one that many students may not be as familiar with: baroque opera.

The baroque period in early modern Europe lasted from the mid-17th century into the 18th century and was characterized by flowery, elaborate and intricate works of art. The immortalized painter Rembrandt created his work during this time, and so did Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Jordan doesn’t really know why he’s so into this almost niche type of music, but compares his love of opera to any musician’s love of another genre.

“It’s the same kind of question like ‘oh, why do you like country music? Why do you like pop music?’ I listen to it, for some reason, I can’t not sing along,” he said. “It’s so catchy and it’s so much fun.”

When he isn’t at Syracuse University, Jordan lives in Jamison, Pennsylvania, a small town an hour north of Philadelphia. He said there are more cows than people.

“We have a gas station,” he joked.

Over the summer between junior and senior year, Jordan stayed on campus and worked at the music school in work study positions as well as at the Starbucks on Marshall Street.

Above all, Jordan is glad he decided to pursue a major in music.

“I mean, I could have been a teacher, I could have taught French — I really love French — but I thought it was more of interest and more inspired, for me at least,” he said.